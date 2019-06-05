It's been six months since Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in one of the biggest weddings of the year. However, not everyone is basking in their newlywed bliss.

The actress opens up about the hate they've received over their 10-year age difference in her new cover story for InStyle.

"People gave us a lot of s--t about that and still do," she tells the magazine. "I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it."

Unfortunately, this isn't the only negativity the 36-year-old Quantico star and her 26-year-old hubby have received. Just days after the couple said "I do," a media outlet published an article titled "Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Love for Real?" in which the author called Chopra a "global scam artist." Her family members, including brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner, immediately came to her defense and slammed the piece.

"Nick, Joe, Sophie, my mom, his parents, everyone was there furiously typing on their phones," she recalls. "They were so mad."