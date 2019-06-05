Getty Images for ELLE Magazine
by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 8:09 AM
As far as predictions go, Alex Rodriguez hit this one out of the park.
In recently resurfaced, 1998 video from MLB Network's Intentional Talk, the former Yankees third baseman is asked who his dream date would be. "Jennifer Lopez," the pro gushed, telling the interviewer, "Hopefully you can find me a date with her."
Well, in case you completely missed it, he not only landed a date but a forever with the music icon. "I just had a feeling," Rodriguez captioned the throwback video on Instagram. Commented the singer, "OMG…I love this too much."
In March, while vacationing in Barkers Bay, Bahamas, Rodriguez proposed with a sparkler worth an estimated $1 million.
"I rehearsed three days in a row because I wanted the sunset to be perfect," he later revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "One time the sunset was at 6:27, the next day it was like 6:29 and then the third day, it was raining. So, I kind of came out around 6:29 and said this is the time I'm going to do it and it worked out well."
From the start of their two year romance (and even all the way back in 1998!), the sports broadcaster has known Lopez is someone special.
"I've never met anyone who's more honest," the 43-year-old told the New York Times. "She's so authentic and genuine. It was strange to see someone of such magnitude be so normal, be such a great mother and partner and friend. How can you be like this and then go perform in front of 80,000 people? But that's her superpower."
The duo have also made it their mission to expertly blend their families. (Rodriguez has daughters Ella and Natasha with ex Cynthia Scurtis while Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony.)
"Our kids have become best friends," he has raved. "That keeps us both grounded and appreciative."
Watch Rodriguez's epic confession in the video above!
