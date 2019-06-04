BACKGRID
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 8:55 PM
BACKGRID
It seems likeShia LaBeouf and FKA twigs' relationship is cooling off.
A source close to FKA Twigs tells E! News that the stars "have been taking time apart since May, because of her work schedule." The 31-year-old is currently in the midst of her Magdalene Tour, which has taken her to cities across the world.
However, while it was once their work that united them, it appears that the singer's dedication to her career might be keeping them apart. "They both have put their relationship on hold. FKA has been focusing on her tour and she wanted to put all of her heart and soul into it," the source explains. "They are really up in the air right now and were waiting until all of her work commitments were fulfilled to figure it out."
It's unclear if the pair will reunite, but the source adds that the pair's "communication has been very minimal."
"It's been rocky between them for a month now," the source describes.
W Blanco / BACKGRID
Meanwhile, Shia appears to be finding comfort in the arms of a mystery woman. He and the brunette were spotted at Kanye West's exclusive Sunday Service, where an eyewitness says they saw Shia's companion "being cuddly towards him at one point in the service"
According to the eyewitness, "They seemed more than friends and it definitely seemed like they knew each other well."
It's been less than a year since the former Disney Channel star amicably split from his wife Mia Goth. At the time, rumors about LaBeouf's relationship with his Honey Boy co-star began to circulate as they were frequently spotted together.
Like the old saying goes: all is Even Stevens in love and war.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?