Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 CMT Awards: Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn & More

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 4:51 PM

Cassadee Pope, 2019 CMT Music Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

It takes a bold look to truly stand out on the red carpet.

At the 2019 CMT Music Awards, stars like Meghan LinseyLeon Bridges and Lindsay Ell are making big impressions with their red carpet looks. Sequins, psychedelic looks and wide-brimmed hats are popping up in a ton of these celebs' ensembles, as they strive to make the most of their time on the carpet. 

While the Nashville award show, and the country community at large, is known for their flare for the dramatic, some performers are truly taking their style up a notch. For example, Lindsay Ell is sporting a striking ensemble that has all the makings for a disco diva. With the sequins, flared pants and high-waisted figure, this look is not going to be quick to forget. 

But she isn't the only one who is trying to raise the bar for years to come...

Watch

Kelly Clarkson Brings Voice Contestant as Date to CMT Awards

To see all of the stars who took major risks with their red carpet ensembles, check out the gallery below!

Cassadee Pope, 2019 CMT Music Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Cassadee Pope

The singer is truly baring it all with this off-the-shoulder, lingerie look.

Lauren Alaina, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Lauren Alaina

There's nothing a few sequins can't fix, but we would've loved to see this midi-dress in a different cut. 

Michelle Monaghan, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Michelle Monaghan

The Mission: Impossible star's Spider-Woman inspired ensemble isn't quite on theme with the typically rowdy CMT Awards. 

Mark Wystrach, 2019 CMT Music Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Mark Wystrach

Nashville is getting the California treatment with this retro beach boy look—complete with grass stains. 

LOCASH, Chris Lucas, Preston Brust, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

LOCASH

It may be a red carpet, but it wouldn't be the CMT Music Awards without at least one trucker hat.

RaeLynn, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

RaeLynn

This ensemble is well-suited for a southern belle, but the high-low trend has come and gone.

The Sisterhood Band,Ruby Stewart, Alyssa Bonagura , 2019 CMT Music Awards

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The Sisterhood Band

Ruby Stewart and Alyssa Bonagura's boho vibes are more Coachella than red carpet. 

Leon Bridges, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Leon Bridges

The soul singer-songwriter really went there with this gold brocade number.

Lindsay Ell, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Lindsay Ell

The '70s called, and they might just want their bell bottoms back!

Meghan Linsey, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Meghan Linsey

Sometimes less really is more. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

