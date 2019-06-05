Members of Hollywood are living their truth like never before.

In recent years, the film and music industry has seen a boom in stars who are being open about their sexuality and it's about time. Stars like Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith and Janelle Monáe are starting conversations about the need for representation across the spectrum, because, obviously, people should be able to relate to the entertainers they see on TV.

These celebrities are setting an example for future generations to come, which has led to even more stars revealing that they identify as LGBTQ.

With Pride month taking place, there is no better way to honor these stars' honesty than with a look back at the wise words they said on the matter.