Jonathan Van Ness should be a household name at this point. And if he isn't one in your home, it's time to turn on Netflix and queue up some Queer Eye.

The 32-year-old is known for giving the ultimate glam-ups in Queer Eye and reminding people that brushing your hair or using some gel to "zhuzz" up the style is hardly a bad thing. In fact, it's great! Just like the rest of the Fab Five, Van Ness encourages people to remain authentic to themselves and practice self-love.

With Pride Month well underway, Van Ness is teaming up with nail polish company essie for a special collaboration called essie x Jonathan Van Ness. The purpose of their partnership is to encourage people to express themselves with the help of Pride nails.

Van Ness talked to E! News about what it means to be the face of the partnership as well as his plans for Pride and his ultimate self-care tips.

The Getting Curious podcast host called the essie x Jonathan Van Ness products "really exciting."

He shared, "I was the first non-woman to work with them and it was really exciting to have someone that is gender non-conforming just up there doing some gorgeous nail polish. I have to take away such gender notions of certain things of really anything I like to do."