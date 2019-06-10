Regardless of the past, Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley are and always will be family.

From the very beginning of Teen Mom, the two MTV stars have been an open book when it comes to their relationship.

Back in season one of the reality show, the couple was engaged but constantly fighting over a wide variety of issues. Disagreements, tension and a nasty breakup would soon follow all under the public eye. But fast-forward 10 years later and the pair can confidently say that things are in a much better place.

"Honestly, it's really good. It's like he's just part of the family," Amber shared with E! News ahead of tonight's two-hour Teen Mom OG season premiere. "I think when I started looking at him like that, it really made things easier. He was the same. He had to look at me that way too and now we're always in each other's lives because of Leah."

She added, "And we take vacations together. We're going to take another one soon."