To all the boys we've loved before: there's a new hunk in our hearts. 

It's been nearly a year since Noah Centineo dominated our Netflix accounts as Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Since the now-23-year-old skyrocketed to viral fame and instantly became the Internet's collective crush last summer, fans can't help but have hearts in their eyes for the the Mark Ruffalo look-alike. 

With a role in the upcoming Charlie's Angels installment and the To All the Boys sequel reportedly slated for 2020, we'll be seeing more of Centineo on the big and small screen in the months ahead. 

In the meantime, the star is expected to hit the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday as a nominee for "Best Kiss" with co-star Lana Condor and "Best Breakthrough Performance."

While you hold your applause for Noah's big night, here's a look back at the star's hottest photos—try not to melt!

Noah Centineo

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ

Suited Up

The star can rock a suit. 

Noah Centineo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hello, Handsome

Red carpet Noah Centineo is always a good look.

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Pool Party

How do we get invited to this pool party?

Noah Centineo

Instagram

That Face

Don't mind us, we're just going weak in the knees.

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Curly Cutie

This face makes us melt.

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Water Boy

Oh, hello abs!

The Perfect Date, Noah Centineo

Netflix

Here's Looking at You

To all the boys we've loved before...you've been replaced.

Noah Centineo

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Varsity Blues

We can't help but smile over this photo. 

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Cheesin'

While celebrating the success of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, these two co-stars were all smiles and it warms our heart.

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Say Cheese!

Don't lie—you know you wish you were Shannon Purser in this photo. 

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Shirtless & Scruffy

*BRB, busy swooning over this selfie*

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Netflix

Nap Time

Yes, we are jealous of Lana Condor

Noah Centineo

Instagram

A Case of the Giggles

Is there anything cuter than a hot guy laughing uncontrollably?

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Beachin'

Just look at that view! Oh, and the sunset is pretty nice, too.

Noah Centineo

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Dreamboat

Honestly, what's not to love about this handsome fella?

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Bed Head

Centineo might have major bed head here, but we're not complaining.

TAGS/ 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards , Awards

