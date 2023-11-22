All the Tragedy That Has Led to Belief in a Kennedy Family "Curse"

Watch : Tyler Henry Unknowingly Connects to Carolyn Kennedy in Carole Radziwill Reading

Jacqueline Kennedy believed in the Kennedy curse.

When first her husband, President John F. Kennedy, and then five years later his brother Robert F. Kennedy, were assassinated, she thought no one in the family was safe, least of all her own two children, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy.

Yet when she was dying in 1994, the iconic former first lady took comfort in her belief that her son and daughter had crossed some invisible threshold, that they were out of the woods. JFK Jr. thought the same.

But while one crushing blow after another has kept talk of the most blatant of curses—not just periodic misfortune, but the specter of death—alive, different members of the family have processed the ongoing conversation in their own ways.

"I've come to believe that it's not what has happened to our family that has been cursed as much as it's the fact that we've never been able to deal with it privately," Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the fifth of Joseph Sr. and Rose Kennedy's nine children, once said, according to J. Randy Taraborrelli's 2019 book The Kennedy Heirs: John, Caroline and the New Generation.