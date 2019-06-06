Explaining how they met, his wife Lauren said, laughing, "I didn't know he was one of those Kennedys. I grew up in California. So...out there, you get a little less of the sort of, 'Here's what each one of them looks like,' and the 'Where are they now?' which was kind of nice. I got the opportunity just to get to know Joe for who he was. And the rest is history."

They met, naturally, at Harvard Law School.

But the Kennedys are all over these days, including California, where Maria Shriver, Bobby Kennedy Jr. and Rory Kennedy all live in the Los Angeles area. In fact, RFK Jr. and Rory recently enjoyed a game night with a group of pals that included Laura Dern, Chad Lowe and his wife, Kim, and Lucifer actress Rachael Harris and her musician husband Christian Hebel. A couple days later, Bobby and Cheryl had a double date with Woody Harrelson and his wife, Laura Louie, at the always-trendy vegan restaurant Café Gratitude in Venice.

"There's this special, symbiotic relationship Americans have with my family, going all the way back to my grandparents, to President Kennedy and my aunt Jackie, to my father, my mom...Uncle Teddy, Aunt Joan...my late brother David... and while I think a lot of it has to do with basic empathy, I also think it has to do with a collective human experience," Kerry Kennedy, who in 2014 was found not guilty of driving while impaired stemming from a 2012 accident, also told J. Randy Taborelli.

"All people have troubles in their lives. If understanding how we have dealt with our own problems can in some way help people cope with their own, well, then I think that's good. In fact, I think that's very good, and I know my family members would agree."

Or, as JFK Jr. told Taborelli when he launched his magazine George back in 1995, "Family is family. You can pick the Kennedys apart, and I'm sure you will. But at the end of the day, we're just people trying to understand each other as we share this incredible life we've all been blessed with. It's nothing more than just that, if you really want to know the truth."