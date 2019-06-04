With almost a year of married life in the books, the two have also recently put down new roots in Beverly Hills in the form of an $8.5 million mansion featuring five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 6,100 square feet of living space.

Meanwhile, since asking fans for prayers during a difficult time back in March, Bieber "is feeling better," a source told E! News in May. "He's focused on music again and very excited to get to work on new material. He needed to reset and just take some time to decompress and take care of himself which he did. Hailey has been ultra supportive and given him the time and space to get well again. She has been understanding and loving. She helped him get back on his feet and is always there to listen."

As for a future wedding, "there are no concrete" plans, the source said. "They've tossed around lots of different ideas and dates, but they haven't committed to anything. They bought a house and are trying to enjoy being newlyweds without the pressure of planning a big wedding. They want to do it at some point, but it's not the focus right now. They might surprise everyone and do something last minute, but at this point they aren't thinking too much about it. Justin is excited about music and creating again and that's great news for everyone around him."