Sure, James Holzhauer collected a large sum of money on Jeopardy!, but his greatest accomplishment may be uniting viewers.

During his 30+ games, Holzhauer's big bets, Daily Double strategy and overall personality turned Jeopardy! into must-see TV. I'm a regular Jeopardy! watcher, it's one while I make dinner and unwind after work, but during Holzhauer's streak, I was an avid watcher. I avoided spoilers. I recorded episodes if I wasn't home and stayed off social media. When he broke $2 million and I got an embargoed press release about it before I watched the episode, I was enraged. And this is coming from somebody who watched all of Game of Thrones, sans the series finale, spoiled.

Holzhauer turned Jeopardy! into riveting, edge-of-your-seat television as he approached Ken Jennings' earnings record, a record he narrowly missed. Seeing Jeopardy! Twitter, yes that's a thing, light up each night with hot takes, jokes and praise, was special.