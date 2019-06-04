Zoë Kravitz's Story of How She Met Fiancé Karl Glusman Is Hilarious and Relatable

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 5:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Imagesfor YSL Beaute

When Zoë Kravitz met her fiancé Karl Glusman, it wasn't exactly love at first sight.

The 30-year-old actress told the tale in the July 2019 issue of British Vogue.

Like many couples, Kravitz and Glusman met through a mutual friend. 

"I love that it wasn't on an app and that it wasn't on a movie set," she told the magazine. "My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone–not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you–and he brought Karl."

While the Big Little Lies star immediately felt a spark, she initially thought Glusman didn't feel the same way.

"I instantly felt something–then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, 'Wait, what?," she recalled. "But he later told me that he was just nervous."

According to Rolling Stone, the two then made out at an after-party at her place and soon moved in together. Fast-forward a few years, and they're getting ready to tie the knot later this month.

Watch

Zoe Kravitz Says BLL Season 2 Will Explore Bonnie's Past

Glusman proposed to his leading lady in their living room in February 2018.

"I was in sweatpants," Kravitz told Rolling Stone after keeping her engagement a secret for eight months. "I think I was a little drunk."

Her main man set the mood by lighting some candles and playing some music by Nina Simone. After giving her a squeeze, he got down on one knee and presented her with her dream ring.

"He nailed it," she told the publication at the time.

Zoe Kravitz

Steven Meisel for British Vogue

With a wedding and new season of her HBO hit on the way, it certainly is a busy time for Kravitz. The actress also said she'd like to grow her famous family but "not anytime soon."

To read her full interview, check out the new issue of British Vogue—on newsstands Friday, June 7.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Zoë Kravitz , Couples , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ashley Graham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Relatively Nat & Liv, Episode 102

Cupid Who? Watch Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Plot to Reunite Liv's Divorced Parents

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 'Chasing Happiness' film premiere

Joe Jonas Plays Perfect Instagram Husband for Sophie Turner on the Red Carpet

Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Wedding

2019 Celebrity Weddings

Scarlett Johannson, Colin Jost

2019 Celebrity Engagements

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos

Dr. Paul Nassif Is Engaged! See All the Photos From His Romantic Proposal

Ciara, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Why Ciara Felt She Was ''Failing'' as a Single Mom After Future Split: ''None of It Was Ideal''

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.