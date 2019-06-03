The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Does Not Deserve This, Lukes

There have been many moments throughout this season of The Bachelorette so far when we have been in awe.

Not only is Hannah a particularly good Bachelorette, but she mostly has a really good-seeming group of guys. Many of them are likable, they're treating her well, and they're being kind to each other, mostly. They also immediately identified the problems in the group, and for the most part, Hannah seems to be on the exact same page they are.

It was immediately clear this season that she was attracted to Luke Parker, and it was also pretty immediately clear that Luke Parker is one of those guys who doesn't fare well on a show where the whole point is that one woman dates multiple men. He declared he was falling in love on like the first (group!) date, and clearly has some issues, which even Hannah could see.

Tonight, he was given the opportunity to play rugby, and rugby is a rough sport in every single way, so Luke P. got really rough. He may or may not have tackled Luke S. for no reason, but no one was quite sure what exactly happened.