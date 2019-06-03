CFDA Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 6:01 PM

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 CFDA Awards

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

It was surely a night to remember at the 2019 CFDA Awards. CFDA stands for Council of Fashion Designers of America.

The annual awards were held at the Brooklyn Museum and hosted by Hasan Minhaj and Jessica Williams and featured a slew of famous faces, including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Bella Hadid and more. Nominees tonight include Virgil Abloh, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen and Marc Jacobs.

J.Lo was honored this year with the prestigious CFDA Fashion Icon Award in honor of her "longstanding and global impact on fashion."

Former CFDA chair Diane Von Furstenbergsaid in April upon the announcement, "Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements." Tom Ford was elected as the new chairman of CFDA in March and took over for von Furstenberg.

The 49-year-old singer wore a stunning Ralph Lauren orange skirt and top combo to the show that, of course, showed off her toned abs. She chose a Ralph Lauren look because the designer is a "Bronx Native."

She said on the red carpet, "It's all about the Bronx tonight."

Lopez's fiancé Alex Rodriguez accompanied her to the event.

Jennifer Lopez: 20 Years Since On the 6 Proved Her Haters Wrong

J.Lo can add fashion icon to her already lengthy list of achievements because she turns heads wherever she goes. Whether she's dressed head to toe in Versace jewels or workout pants, she always impresses.

Take a look at the list below for the full list of winners at the 2019 CFDA Awards.

Womenswear Designer of the Year
Brandon Maxwell

Marc Jacobs

Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy, Rodarte

Rosie Assoulin

Sander Lak, Sies Marjan

Menswear Designer of the Year
Mike Amiri, Amiri

Virgil Abloh, Off-White

Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss

WINNER: Rick Owens

Thom Browne, Thom Browne New York

Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen, 2019 CFDA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Accessory Designer of the Year
Jennifer Fisher, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry

Virgil Abloh, Off-White

Tabitha Simmons

Telfar Clemens, Telfar

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row

Emerging Designer of the Year
Emily Adams Bode, Bode

Beth Bugdaycay, Foundrae

Catherine Holstein, Khaite

Heron Preston

Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto, Staud

Other than the four categories, there are also a few honorees that have already been named.

Carine Roitfeld received the Founders Award. She was previously the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Paris for eight years and now runs CR Studios.

Lynn Yaeger, a contributing editor to Vogue, takes home the Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard.

Fashion designer Eileen Fisher was honored with the Positive Change Award. Alexander McQueen Creative Director Sarah Burton got the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award.

Additionally, prolific costume designer Bob Mackie received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Mackie designed outfits for The Carol Burnett Show as well as costumes for Cher's tours.

Last but certainly not least, Barbie (yes, the Barbie) got the Board of Directors' Tribute. CFDA describes Barbie, "Her social reach continues to grow by the millions. She's run for President six times. She beat Neil Armstrong to the moon. And with 60 years of experience and over 200 careers and counting, she's made an indelible mark on society while continuously inspiring all ages to believe that they can be anything."

Check out our gallery to see what all the stars wore to the CFDA Awards Monday evening in Brooklyn.

Congratulations to all the winners!

