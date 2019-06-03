Ciara isn't afraid to admit that she's shed a few tears over her ex-fiancé, Future.

During a candid interview on Red Table Talk, the "Level Up" songstress opened up about the heartache she felt after her split with the 35-year-old rapper and what it was like being a single mom. They are parents to Future Zahir—Ciara's first child and big Future's fourth.

"I'd have moments in the shower when I would be crying," she told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones. "I had a few moments when I'd be crying in different settings—crying in the bedroom, crying in the shower..."

"I'd be crying because I am not in the happiest place, and it hurts what I'm going through," she continued.

The two musicians called it quits nearly five years ago after rumors swirled that Future allegedly cheated on the "Ride" singer.