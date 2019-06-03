Marlon Wayans is feeling and sharing the love.

The 46-year-old praised his daughter Amai Wayans in a moving Instagram post celebrating Pride Month. Wayans posted a picture of Amai sitting down in a backyard and the foreground of the photo shows the sole of a pair of Vans, which is painted resemble the rainbow pride flag.

"Happy pride to my pride and joy," he wrote. "I wouldn't change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again."

Wayans' photo has received over 89,000 likes as well as a slew of both positive and negative comments about Amai's sexuality. While Gabrielle Union and La La Anthonyapplauded Wayans for his words, others felt differently.

One comment read, "She's not old enough to understand what that's really all about. You have the power to change lives Bro, don't teach her that."