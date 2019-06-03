by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 5:00 PM
Kendall Jenner was just as surprised as the rest of us when Pete Davidson made his modeling debut.
In fact, she wasn't even aware that he would be walking alongside her in Alexander Wang's runway show in New York City. E! News had the privilege of telling Jenner the news, to which she enthusiastically responded, "Is he... No, I didn't know, oh my god."
As a seasoned model who has walked big runways in fashion capitals like Paris, Milan and London, Kendall is more than qualified to offer the Saturday Night Live star a bit of advice. "I mean, kill it. Do your thing," the 23-year-old shared. "I feel like he looks like a guy that has a lot of confidence and he could probably slay."
And she couldn't be more right! The comedian totally walked the runway like it was nobody's business.
Alexander Wang later told E! News that he managed to nab Pete Davidson by chance. "I have been trying to work with him for a while now. At first I just texted him and was like, 'How would you feel about walking in the show?' And he was like, 'Sure,'" the designer shared. "I thought it was going to be a little bit harder than that. But he was really into the idea!"
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
As excited as Alexander was, he did fear that Pete would change his mind about modelling. He revealed, "The whole time I was just thinking he was going to back out, or get too nervous, or something, but he was such a team player."
Unsurprisingly, Pete brought "good vibes" to the runway show and Wang was so proud of his model walk. "He killed it. He was so good," the fashion guru added. "I was really really lucky to have him."
For the show, the star wore black and white ensemble comprised of pants, a tank top and a black baseball cap. Throughout his walk he maintained a demure pose, with the occasional yawn or smile thrown in the mix.
Trés chic!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?