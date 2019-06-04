by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 12:00 PM
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's an epic gender reveal!
For the past couple of weeks, fans have witnessed Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert start a new chapter of their lives together by moving to Orange County in the digital series What Now?
Now, viewers are able to see the moment when the happy couple finds out they're expecting a baby boy.
In an exclusive sneak peek at a brand-new episode of What Now? (produced by Kinetic Content), close friends Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon gather a few familiar faces together at Skydive Perris.
Once they join Jade and Tanner, they all come together and watch skydivers fall from the sky with a special banner.
"It's a boy!" Tanner shouted while jumping up and down in excitement. "Yes!"
"Tanner and Jade are two of our closest friends," Ashley and Jared told E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's finale. "It meant a lot to us to be given the responsibility to plan this gender reveal party. There's a lot of pressure to plan something like this! We wanted to do something different, to give them a moment that they would remember for the rest of their lives."
@NikkiRyanPhotography
Back in January, Jade and Tanner first confirmed to fans that they were expecting another baby this summer. They would reveal on What Now? that their due date falls right around the same time as Ashley and Jared's wedding.
"We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August!" Jade shared on Instagram. "We've been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby."
And perhaps the celebrations are just beginning. During Coachella weekend, the happy couple teased to E! News that a mini celebration could be in the works for later this summer.
"We're doing a baby sprinkle in Orange County," Jade teased to us at Luxury Experience & Co's Desert Lounge in Palm Springs. "My Bachelor buddies and everyone will be there."
Until then, their closest friends are simply grateful to have experienced such a special gender reveal. "I'll never forget when Ashley and I first found out they were having a boy. We were so excited for them," Jared shared with us. "We were thrilled to be right alongside them when they found out it was a boy. It's such a monumental moment in their lives. Seeing how happy they were when blue smoke filled the air was a moment I'll never forget. It's a moment we are so grateful to be a part of."
Until then, watch the season finale of What Now? on KineticTV when it premieres tonight at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST
