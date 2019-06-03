Miley Cyrus Felt "Unsettled" by Fan Groping Incident in Barcelona

Miley Cyrus was groped by a fan this weekend while reportedly exiting her hotel in Barcelona.

According to a viral video of the incident, the 26-year-old singer was walking past a crowd of people with her husband Liam Hemsworth when a stranger grabbed her hair and threw an arm around her neck to pull her in for a kiss.

The footage, which was uploaded to Twitter on June 2, showed the artist trying to avoid the fan's physical contact and her security team stepping in to intervene. Hemsworth was also spotted wrapping his arm around his wife and trying to shield her from any other inappropriate behavior as they headed to their car.

While a source told E! News the musician "always respects her fans' enthusiasm," the insider noted Cyrus was "certainly unsettled by this." The source also said the "Wrecking Ball" star is "doing fine now."

Cyrus has yet to publicly comment on the incident.