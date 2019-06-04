Squint, and Angelina Jolieis back to her old life.

She's shooting a movie on location, she's surrounded most of the time by her six kids, and she's celebrating another birthday looking as très jolie as ever.

But this time, she has to put the kids on a plane now and again so they can go back to Los Angeles to visit their father, her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. That's something both actors have had to get used to in recent years—coordinating when, and how much, Pitt gets to see the children.

Jolie and Pitt became legally single in April after a lengthy, sporadically acrimonious (and ongoing) divorce process and, while "tension and struggles" remain, they're in complete agreement that they need to put their children first, a source says.

Since she first filed for divorce in September 2016, Jolie has been living the 24/7 single-parent life, mixing birthday parties, sushi dinners and Target runs in with her work schedule—which, despite some past equivocation about whether she still desired to act, once again includes a slate of movies featuring her on the screen.