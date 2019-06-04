Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson are ready to get "clucked up" on a family vacation.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Relatively Nat & Liv, Olivia pitches "a family Whistler trip" to Nat and sister Sophia Pierson. Thankfully, it doesn't take much convincing as both Nat and Sophia are in favor of the getaway.

"That's a great idea," Sophia notes. "We have to, especially when you guys are home. We have to do that."

According to Liv, the Halcro-Pierson clan hasn't had a big family vacation in around 20 years. "That was all when we were all really young," Nat adds in support. "But, like every single one of us together? It's been forever."

However, it appears that Nat and Liv have an ulterior motive as they're also hoping to fuel a reunion between exes Julia Pierson and Brian Pierson.