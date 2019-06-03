MEGA
Rose Leslie appears to be in good spirits amid husband Kit Harington's stay at a wellness retreat.
In late May, the Game of Thrones star's rep confirmed to E! News that the 32-year-old actor had checked into the retreat to "work on some personal issues." Harington reportedly began his stay at the treatment center ahead of the HBO show's series finale.
Leslie, donning a blue floral dress and sneakers, was spotted spending time with friends at the All Points East music festival at Victoria Park in London over the weekend. Photos show The Good Fight actress smiling with her pals, including Carey Mulligan, while watching the performers.
Leslie, who starred as Ygritte on Game of Thrones, is said to be a major support system for Harington during this time.
"Rose is very supportive and proud of him for recognizing that he needed to take care of himself," a source recently shared with E! News. "It's hard to ask for help. She was very encouraging. Seeing Kit struggle was stressful for her, as well. She absolutely agreed that he needed to get some help so that he could feel better."
As for why he wanted to check into the Connecticut wellness center, another insider told E! News that Harington has "felt lost" since Game of Thrones ended.
"He has felt lost since the show ended," the source shared. "It was his life for so long and the realization that it is over has caused a lot of stress and despair. Figuring out who he is and what is next has really gotten to him….[He] really didn't know how to cope with the sadness and uncertainty. The show was everything to him."
Later this month, Harington and Leslie will celebrate their first wedding anniversary. The former co-stars tied the knot in a church service near the Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on June 23, 2018.
