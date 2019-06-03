HBO

Before she joined the council (as the head of the Kingsguard, finally!) to talk about brothels and ships, we saw Brienne writing about Jaime serving his queen...which is something he basically abandoned her to do. Christie was not as bothered by that ending as many others were.

"What I like about it is that she, at that point, already has been made Commander of the Kingsguard," Christie told TVLine. "So she has gone on with her life and she has, amazingly, achieved exactly what she wanted from the very first episode of Game of Thrones. In the first episode where we're introduced to Brienne in Season 2, she is fighting—and besting—the Knight of the Flowers...in order to become part of Renly's Kingsguard. We see in the final episode that she achieves that. Again, it's part of this extraordinary character and ability that she has to do the decent thing.

Jaime Lannister was someone who knew her the best. She had the strongest and most intimate relationship with [him], out of everybody. And she also was one of the few people to see who he truly was, and the extent of the sacrifices he was prepared to go to for good, amongst all of his other complexities. I found it very heartening that she chose to do that. I'm sure it was about having a love for someone that she had deeply respected and was close to. She used her power in a positive way."

But there was one thing Christie really loved about her ending.

"I love Brienne's final line in Game of Thrones, which is, 'I think ships take precedence over brothels.' I was very happy with that."