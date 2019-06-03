90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny is just like everybody else. She just wanted to be happy.

"Everyone's entitled to happiness," Jenny, 60, says in the above exclusive sneak peek from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. "I thought I found it once, I was married for 15 years. Everything was fine as far as I knew, so when I found out he was leaving me for somebody else, that was a huge blow to my self-esteem. And after my divorce, life was scary. I didn't really think I would find love again, to tell you the truth."

Then one day she got a friend request on Facebook. But "Michael Jones" wasn't really Michael Jones. Jenny was catfished. Yet she's now preparing for a move to India—and her family doesn't know the truth.