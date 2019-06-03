To mark the momentous occasion, a double gun salute was held in the nearby Green Park and could be heard around the palace grounds. In addition, soldiers from the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery led 71 horses into place to fire 82 blank artillery rounds. The first 41 salutes honored Trump's visit while the second round of 41 shots honored the 66th anniversary of The Queen's coronation, which fell on Sunday. The military band also played music on the palace forecourt.

These weren't the only tributes. There was also a 103-gun salute at the Tower of London and the British Army fired a 185-gun salute.

Once they reached The Queen, Her Majesty shook the president's hand and then turned to smile and greet his wife. Afterwards, the Trumps and the royals headed inside the palace through the Bow Room, where they introduced each other to members of their staff.

However, these weren't the only welcoming gestures. The Guard of Honor also gave a royal salute and the American National Anthem was played.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner watched from the balcony of the palace's White Drawing Room.

Next, the president and first lady enjoyed a private lunch with Her Majesty. Afterwards, The Queen showed the couple a selection of U.S. artifacts in the palace's picture gallery. They were joined by Prince Harry and the Duke of York, who had also attended the lunch along with the president's daughter.

For her official gifts, The Queen presented the president with a first edition of The Second World War by Winston Churchill from 1959, as well as with a three-piece Duofold pen set. The first lady also received a specially commissioned silver box with a handcrafted enamel lid.

Afterwards, the couple visited Westminster Abbey, where a wreath was laid in remembrance of the two World Wars. This is per tradition with a state visit. The Trumps then took a tour of the Abbey, which he referred to as a "special place."

Later, they joined Charles and Camilla for tea at Clarence House.