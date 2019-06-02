Jenelle Evans posted a timely throwback photo on Sunday of her husband David Eason and their daughter Ensley.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a picture from Facebook's "memories" tab that was uploaded on June 2, 2017. In the picture, David holds Ensley in his arms as he kisses her on the cheek. Jenelle captioned it "#DaddysGirl" at the time. When she shared it on Sunday, she used a heart emoji to describe the picture.

Ensley was just under 6-months-old in the picture.

The 27-year-old's throwback picture comes amid a tense and stressful custody battle for Jenelle and her three kids Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2.

A judge temporarily ruled on May 28 that Jenelle would lose custody of her children. A source told E! News at the time, "Jenelle was stunned that the judge did not give her back the kids. They are all for the time being remaining with their respective caregivers."

Jace and Ensley are currently staying with Jenelle's mom Barbara Evans. Kaiser is with his father Nathan Griffith. David's other daughter Maryssa is with her mother Whitney Johnson.