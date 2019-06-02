Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate Completing Harvard Business School Course

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 2, 2019 2:35 PM

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are now Harvard graduates...sort of.

The married couple, who rose to fame with HGTV's Fixer Upper, completed on Saturday a four-day Harvard Business School course titled "The Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports." The annual class, popular with celebs, costs $10,000 and teaches students how to launch and manage creative projects, manage and market talent, and respond to advances in technology.

Joanna posted on Instagram on Sunday photos of her and her husband celebrating with their certificates, writing, "Course complete! School looks good on you @chipgaines ❤️ #ChipForClassPrez #bems."

Chip and Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper Ending Rumors

The Gaines' classmates included singer Ciara, NCIS: Los Angeles actor Eric Christian Olsen, NBA stars Kevin LoveLuc Mbah a Moute and Julius Randle.

 

"What we witnessed this week at @harvardhbs was human beings at their very finest," Joanna wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the graduates. "85 people from all around the world, from all different walks of lives, with different cultural backgrounds, religions, political beliefs and professions. We learned from one another and spoke into each other's lives, sometimes challenging but always valuing every perspective. Not a single one of us were alike, and yet by doing something as simple as listening to and respecting one another, we were challenged and made better."

"Thankful for this opportunity @anitaelberse – your leadership and your passion caused grown, busy adults to think with curiosity about our own businesses and about the world around us," she said. "Oh and one more thing... I know I might be biased but I'd like to officially cast my vote for Chip as CLASS PREZ. #ChipForPrez."

The Harvard course was right up Chip and Joanna's alley; the HGTV stars and owners of Magnolia Homes in Waco, Texas earlier this year announced the launch of their own media company.

