Andy Cohen Celebrates His First Birthday as a Dad With Baby Benjamin

The mazel of the day goes to Andy Cohen again: He is celebrating his first birthday as a father and could not look happier.

The host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen turned 51 on Sunday, four months after he welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate. Cohen posted on his Instagram page an adorable selfie of him with his smiling boy.

"I got the best birthday present of all...♥️♥️," he wrote.

"♥️♥️ Happy Birthday #daddy ♥️♥️," commented longtime friend Kelly Ripa.

"You got that right. Happy bday Andy!!" commented her husband Mark Consuelos.

Many more of Cohen's celebrity friends and colleagues wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, including Real Housewives stars Kyle Richards, Heather Dubrow, Teresa Giudice, Dorinda Medley, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Melissa Gorga, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.