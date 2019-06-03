Na, nana, na, na...Lucifer star Tom Ellis is a married man again.

The 40-year-old British actor married screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, 33, on Sunday. The two have been together since 2015. The actor confirmed the ceremony on social media, revealing him and Meaghan arrived to the ceremony on a row boat.

"My new wife @moppyoppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon," he wrote. "Thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious."

Meaghan, who wore a white lace gown by Naeem Khan, shared a snapshot of the couple's first dance and captioned it "married!!!!!!"

Several Lucifer stars were among the guests: Lauren German (Lucifer's partner and love interest Chloe), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Maze) and husband Chris Payne Gilbert, D.B. Woodside (Lucifer's brother and fellow angel, Amenadiel), Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez) Kevin Alejandro (Dan Espinoza)—who was joined by his wife Leslie, Rachael Harris (therapist Linda) and husband Christian Hebel.