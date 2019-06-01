Snooki Shares First Photo of Her Kids Together 2 Days After Giving Birth

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Jun. 1, 2019 8:01 PM

Snooki, Nicole Polizzi, Lorenzo, Giovanna, Angelo, Instagram

Nicole Polizzi/Instagram

LaValle, party of five!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle welcomed their third child together on May 30—a baby boy named Angelo James LaValle. He weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces and she was more than ready to meet her little boy in the days leading up to his birth. Four days before having him, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Come out you little s--t." It's all out of love!

On Saturday, the Jersey Shore star posted some photos on her timeline and Instagram Story of herself with Angelo. She also shared some totally heartwarming snapshots of her kids Lorenzo LaValle and Giovanna LaValle holding baby Angelo.

"MY SQUAD," she captioned the pictures. "So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo! #ProudMawma"

In the first picture, Angelo rests in Giovanna's arm while Lorenzo wraps his arm around both of them. In another picture, the big brother snuggles with the newborn.

The 31-year-old posted a number of photos of herself breastfeeding Angelo and shared some insight into what her life is like now as a mom of three.

"Trying to manage three kids. Is it too soon to have vodka?" she wrote on one slide.

In another picture, she wrote, "So excited to be breastfeeding again!! He's doing so well."

Snooki also dubbed her two sons "best pals." So sweet!

Much of the Jersey Shore cast sent their well-wishes to the mom of three after she announced Angelo's birth on Instagram.

Pauly D for instance, wrote, "So beautiful how old is he?"

Deena Cortese commented, "So gorgeous!!!! Love you so much !! CJ can't wait to meet his bestie." Deena and her husband Christopher Buckner welcomed their first child Christopher John (CJ) on Jan. 5.

Snooki's BFF JWoww wrote, "Perfect little Angelo" with lots of heart emojis.

Welcome to the family, Angelo!

