North West Tries Her Hand at High Fashion as She Helps Kim Kardashian With a Fitting

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Jun. 1, 2019 4:50 PM

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North West is immersing herself into the world of high fashion one day at a time.

After all, fashion and impeccable style is already flowing through the 5-year-old's blood. Her dad Kanye West runs Yeezy while mom Kim Kardashian makes fashion statements in every kind of outfit, whether it be athleisure or haute couture.

North's recent dabbling in the world of fashion relates to the latter.

On Saturday, Kim posted photos from one of her recent fashion fittings for a stunning white Dolce & Gabbana outfit that she wore on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Kanye surprised Kim "with a date" to see Céline Dion's show at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

The KKW Beauty's recent uploads show her getting ready for the outing in her spacious closet as well as herself fully dressed and striking a pose on her couch. In one picture, North stands in front of her mom looking high fashion herself in a floor-length silver dress.

Watch

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wedding: Behind the Scene Pics

"Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant," Kim captioned the series of photos.

North has shown on multiple occasions that she really loves her mom's closet and all of her clothes. On April 24, for instance, she dressed herself in a hot pink snakeskin pattern dress. She found truly the perfect pair of shoes to match, but the only problem was that they were a few sizes too big—and her mom's. 

Kim told North she couldn't wear her boots, which she was less than pleased about.

"Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn't wear my boots," Kim tweeted that day alongside a progression of photos of North's reaction to the news.

She did something similar in January when she tried on her mom's neon wedges with flames coming out of the heel. It doesn't look like she got to keep them, but once her feet grow a few more sizes, it's clear Kim is going to have some competition for her own clothes!

Take a look at the photos below for more examples from Kim's fashionable fittings.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Mommy's little helper

North gives her mom a hand during a Dolce & Gabbana fitting before Kim and Kanye ventured to a Céline Dion concert in Las Vegas.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

All dressed in white

Kim Kardashian rocks a top knot during a fitting at Vivienne Westwood in London.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Fly, Angel, Fly

The KKW Beauty owner channels her inner Victoria's Secret Angel in this stunning lingerie look.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Sheer beauty

Kim nearly bares all while striking a pose in her hallway.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Pink is power

Kim flaunts her toned physique in a neon pink bodysuit that makes her feel like the Pink Power Ranger.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Kanye's Klothing

Kim looks playful while holding candy in her closet. "Kanye dressed me up like a doll," she writes on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Go gold

Kim shines like the sun in her all-gold outfit. She explains on Instagram, "Going through old fitting pics & found this gold look that Kanye made for me for my Miami trip last summer (I went w the neon vibes instead)." She then adds, "P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off?"

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Goddess of the fittings

Kim exudes elegance in Montreal before a VIP dinner at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts for an exhibit about the designer Thierry Mugler. She wears one of his dresses here that makes her look like something straight from Mount Olympus itself.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Up, up and away

Kim blows a kiss while wearing her Victoria's Secret Angel wings. She and her sisters all wore different VS wings on Halloween and it was a sight to behold.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Start the morning off right

Kim explains in her Instagram caption that this look is from a "morning fitting." If only we could all look this glamorous first thing in the A.M.!

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Sea of sparkles

Kim flaunts her toned legs as she poses in her closet. This snapshot is just one of many as she jokes, "I have fitting pics for days."

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Mo money, mo pictures

If you got it, flaunt it.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Shoes on shoes

Kim gives a sultry glance at the camera in her Rick Owens dress while giving people an inside look at her shoe-filled closet.

Fashion world: watch out! North is on the rise.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

