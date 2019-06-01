Noah Cyrus Strips Down for NSFW Photo and Paris Hilton Approves

Instagram / Noah Cyrus
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 1, 2019 12:00 PM
Is naughty Noah Cyrus following in Miley Cyrus' footsteps?
The pop star's 19-year-old sister and fellow singer posted on her Instagram page on Friday night a photo of herself appearing topless in white lace underwear and posing in front of an open window. The pic is censored; Her nipples are covered with graphics of stars.
"You can watch from your window," she wrote in the caption.
Her sister Miley famously went through a wild phrase in 2014 and 2015, during which she shared on her social media pages many censored NSFW selfies, and also showcased risqué looks in concert.
Demi Lovatoliked the pic, and Paris Hilton as well.
"#HotAF," she commented.
