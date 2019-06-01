Noah Cyrus Strips Down for NSFW Photo and Paris Hilton Approves

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 1, 2019 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Noah Cyrus, Topless

Instagram / Noah Cyrus

Is naughty Noah Cyrus following in Miley Cyrus' footsteps?

The pop star's 19-year-old sister and fellow singer posted on her Instagram page on Friday night a photo of herself appearing topless in white lace underwear and posing in front of an open window. The pic is censored; Her nipples are covered with graphics of stars.

"You can watch from your window," she wrote in the caption.

Her sister Miley famously went through a wild phrase in 2014 and 2015, during which she shared on her social media pages many censored NSFW selfies, and also showcased risqué looks in concert

Watch

Wild Miley Cyrus Is Back & Naughtier Than Ever

Demi Lovatoliked the pic, and Paris Hilton as well.

"#HotAF," she commented.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Noah Cyrus , Naked , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Princess Diana With Pride Month Tribute

Jennifer Lopez: 20 Years Since "On the 6" Proved Her Haters Wrong

Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera

Demi Lovato Is the Cutest Christina Aguilera Fangirl at Las Vegas Show

Donald Trump, Meghan Markle

Donald Trump Responds to Meghan Markle's Criticism: "I Didn't Know That She Was Nasty"

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

Before She Was a Funny Mom, Amy Schumer Was a Hilarious Comedian & Actress and Her Top Roles Prove It

Elton John, 1973

Still Standing After All This Time: How Elton John Survived Sudden Fame, Crippling Addiction and Multiple Suicide Attempts

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.