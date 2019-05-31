If you, like us, thought you didn't need a second season of Big Little Lies, you might be delighted to find that you, like us, were wrong.

Even David E. Kelley admitted that with the addition of Meryl Streep, this show got new life, or "a leg up," as he said. The delightfully awful Mary Louise, with her fake teeth and her wildly specific insults for Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon), is an injection of fresh air into the series that was already pretty fresh to begin with. She's a terrible, terrible delight, and she makes us regret that "nooooooo!" we tweeted when this second season was announced. After seeing the first three episodes, we'd like to change it to a "Yessssssss!" and issue an official apology.

We're sorry, Meryl. We really are.

But the truth is that even in the scenes without Meryl Streep hurling backhanded compliments and reminding people that her son is dead, there's a whole lot of life in this show in the wake of the death that framed season one, and we've got just a few other things you can and should look forward to alongside Meryl Streep.