YouTube star Trisha Paytas has undergone a physical transformation as she continues to try change her relationship with food.

The 31-year-old rose to fame a few years ago with her popular Mukbangs, or binge-eating vlogs, and has been candid about her eating disorder and battle with depression. While she still uploads YouTube videos showing her eating unhealthy foods, she has also recently lost weight. On Friday, she shared on Instagram a before and after photo of herself—one from January, showing her clothed and weighing 217 pounds—her peak weight, and one of her in the present, appearing topless in her underwear, weighing 180 pounds.

"I still have a long way to go BUT I know my biggest insecurity (sad to admit) my entire life, since I was literally 8 years old, has been my weight," she wrote. "I remember kids in the 3rd grade making fun of my weight and I didn't understand it other than it made me feel bad. It's followed me my whole life. As a result of people constantly telling me how fat I am, unattractive, etc, I actually ended up eating more to cover my feelings. Shaming didn't encourage me to be healthy, it just made me think I'm already fat so what's the point? The more weight I gained, the less appealing I felt. How could anyone love me like this? How could I love myself like this?"

"Everyone's go to hate comments are 'Miss Piggy,' 'You're obese,' 'Keep shoving food in your mouth,'" she said. "As these continued to grow, so did my weight."