Pride Shoes to Feed Your Sole

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're bringing you the latest trends to show your Pride all month long. So far we've covered Pride Accessories for Parades and Beyond, Rainbow Fashion to Show Your Pride in Style and how to Make a Statement With These Pride Graphic Tees.

Today we're talking shoes. Pride Month is full of fun events, so chances are you'll be running around town to parades and parties. You're gonna want footwear that holds up. We've rounded up some great picks to give you happy feet.