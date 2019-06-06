Pride Shoes to Feed Your Sole

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 3:30 AM
We're bringing you the latest trends to show your Pride all month long. So far we've covered Pride Accessories for Parades and Beyond, Rainbow Fashion to Show Your Pride in Style and how to Make a Statement With These Pride Graphic Tees.
Today we're talking shoes. Pride Month is full of fun events, so chances are you'll be running around town to parades and parties. You're gonna want footwear that holds up. We've rounded up some great picks to give you happy feet.
As you know, we're a big fan of all things Vans.
Part of Converse's annual Pride collection, which supports longstanding local and global partners, including It Gets Better Project and OUT MetroWest.
Surprise! We had to include these divine red-bottoms just because.
These sneaks look cool and give back. Under Armour supports Athlete Ally, a nonprofit focused on making athletic communities more inclusive and helping athletes to advocate for LGBTQ equality.
These durable boots are perfect for a long day at the Pride parade.
Doc Martens are so on-trend this summer.
