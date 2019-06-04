Rainbow Fashion to Show Your Pride in Style

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 3:30 AM

E-Comm: Pride Rainbow Fashion

As you (hopefully) already know, June is Pride Month. And we're bringing you the latest trends to show your Pride all month long. Yesterday we covered Pride Accessories for Parades and Beyond.

Today is all about spectacular rainbow fashion. Some of these looks are truly pride-based, others are more low-key or—on the flip side—totally high fashion (aka splurge-worthy). Either way, everything on our list below is cheerful, playful and fun. So get over the June gloom and add a lot of color to your wardrobe!

Pride Gender-Inclusive Denim Vest

The chevron design continues on to the back of this jean vest, making it both trendy and classic.

$30 at Target

Balenciaga LGBTQIA+ Pride Rainbow Leather Crossbody

OK, we know this one is a mega-splurge, but how fabulous is this bag?!

$1,050 at Nordstrom

Madewell Rainbow Stripe Tie-Strap Cover-Up Maxi Dress

This dress is perfect for the beach and beyond. The tie straps are adjustable and this dress comes in sizes XXS-3X.

$98 at Nordstrom

Pride Rainbow Stripe Gender-Inclusive Ruana

This breezy and bright ruana goes with anything: jeans and tee, leggings, a bodycon dress—you name it.

$15 at Target

Madewell Rainbow Stripe Leather Clutch

A retro-cool looking and low-key way to rock your pride.

$50 at Nordstrom

J.O.A. Rainbow Stripe Dress

This cheery dress is a great option for date nights or a daytime summer wedding.

$69 at Nordstrom

Love Unites Rainbow Side Stripe Romper

This sporty romper is part of Express' Love Unites collection, which benefits GLAAD.

$50 at Express

Love Unites Striped Rainbow Sweater Tube Top

Pair this with a pair of flared jeans and call it a day. Also a part of Express' Love Unites collection.

$30 at Express

Madewell Second Wave Rainbow Stripe Sport Bikini

Not only is this swimsuit adorable, it contains fabric made from about seven water bottles. Feel-good fashion!

$50 (top) and $45 (bottoms) at Nordstrom

Gucci Rainbow Butterfly Crossbody Bag

Technically this is a kids' bag, but we know you could rock it.

$830 at Nordstrom

Alice + Olivia Rainbow Stripe Tiered Sundress

This dress makes us smile—let it brighten your day too!

$395 at Nordstrom

