Pride Accessories for Parades and Beyond

by LaToya Marc & Katherine Riley | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 3:30 AM
June is officially here, friends—which means not only is it Gemini season, it's also Pride Month! And to honor the historical significance of the 1969 Stonewall riots in NYC, members of the LGBTQIA (A is for allies too!) community will join together for extravagant Pride Parades all around the world.
Obviously you want to fashionably join in on the fun, and we've got you covered! From fun trinkets at Amazon and Target, to celebrity campaigns like Laverne Cox's "Stay True Stay You" collection at H&M, we're bringing you the latest trends to show your Pride all month long.
First up: accessories! Check out our faves for the parade or every day below!
This carryall features transparent panel under the ranbow arch, making it easy to find what you need.
This fanny pack come with a drink holder and tutu—both are detchable—to keep you hands-free at the parade.
Let your pride go to your head at parades and any Disney park.
Not only does this back look cool, Under Armour supports Athlete Ally, a nonprofit focused on making athletic communities more inclusive and helping athletes to advocate for LGBTQ equality.
Part of the MeUndies x Griz limited edition Pride collection, these playful socks are ethically sourced.
Who hasn't needed a sugar rush during a weekend full of parties? There's plenty to share with your friends!
This water-resistant backpack fits most 13-inch laptops, so you can show your pride every day. Bonus: The foam insert for cushioning is removable and can be used as an on-the-go seat pad.
The limited-edition shaving kit comes in a box designed by Spanish artist José Antonio Roda. The set was created to celebrate Pride, and Harry's donates 100% of profits made from its sale to The Trevor Project.
