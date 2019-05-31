As Thomas Rhett well knows, life changes—and his wife has the perfect proof of that.

Today, he's a Grammy-nominated country star, but 11 years ago, he was teenager in high school working on his craft on the auditorium stage. While more people know his name nowadays, his beloved wife Lauren Akins took Rhett and his fans down memory lane when she shared endearing footage, credited to @calteri, of him as a young performer, flubbed lyrics and all.

"Over 11 years ago in high school he was STILL just the CUTEST (especially when he forgot the lines-heart in a PUDDLE," she said of her man on Instagram, poking fun at how he forgot some of the words while performing Brad Paisley's "Letter to Me."

"[The] most talented and most resilient guy I knew. I was so beyond proud of him as one of his best friends," Akins wrote online. "He's clearly always been a natural entertainer and the crowd has always loved him hahah Now I get to be his wife and have a front row seat to it all! I'm still just so proud of you honey!!"