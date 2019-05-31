The Subtle Way Taylor Swift Proved She's Over Her Feud With Katy Perry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 31, 2019 7:39 AM
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com
No bad blood here!
Taylor Swift hinted she's over her feud with Katy Perry this week by adding the singer's new hit, "Never Really Over," to her Apple Music "ME!" playlist.
Perry dropped the song late Thursday evening. By early Friday morning, several music lovers had noticed the tune had made its way into Swift's selection.
The list also includedCiara's "Thinkin Bout You"—which Swift has raved about—as well as Carly Rae Jepsen's "Want You in My Room" and Lizzo's "Juice." In addition, it featured her new chart-topper "ME!" as well as "Hey Look Ma, I Made It" by her collaborator and Panic! at the Disco singer Brendon Urie.
It looks like each song was carefully curated by the 10-time Grammy winner, too.
"'Maybe a hundred bad days made a hundred good stories, a hundred good stories make me interesting at parties'—the lyrics of AJR's '100 Bad Days' pretty much sum it up," Swift wrote alongside the tracks. "Everything that happens to us is just part of a story we'll tell someday. These songs are the soundtrack to my story at the moment. I love this playlist for kitchen dance parties, long drives home, sun-soaked reflection, or aggressive bopping. All songs have been loved and appreciated by ME!"
This wasn't the first sign the signers had made amends. Last year, the "Firework" artist sent Swift a literal olive branch and a note stating she wanted to "clear the air" before the start of Swift's Reputation Tour.
"This mean so much," Swift shared on Instagram. "Thank you Katy."
She also liked Swift's Instagram post about voting in the midterm elections and said the singer was "setting such a great example."
However, the two weren't always on good terms. Their feud reportedly started over backup dancers. In fact, fans speculated the artists referenced their beef in some of their songs, like "Bad Blood" and "Swish Swish."
Perry also expressed her desire to end the drama in a 2018 episode of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke."
"What I want to say is, like, I'm ready for that B.S. to be done," Perry said at the time. "Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, and there's going to be a reaction, and trust me daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma, right? I think personally that women together, not divided, and, like, none of this petty bulls--t, women together will heal the world."
Looks like both singers are ready to move on.
