"When we first went out with Special, my agents said they were gonna go to network and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? The gay CP version on ABC?! They'll f--king buy it ‘cause it's chic, and then they'll be like, "What did we just buy"' And then they'll kill it.' Things that I get excited about exploring — the sexuality of a disabled person and their wants and needs — you can't do that on a f--king network," O'Connell told Vulture.

"I'm so happy and blessed because I feel like the stories of marginalized people get told on Verizon f--king go90 or Awesomeness TV. I was really nervous that Special was gonna air on an abandoned oil rig in Marina del Rey and you were gonna need a DNA sample to get access to it. I wanna reach as many people as possible because if this show had come out when I was a teenager, it would've saved my f--king life. When you don't see yourself being reflected back at you, you're implicitly told that you don't matter. That your life does not matter, it's not worth being told, it's not worth being discussed. And that f--ks with you on such a deep level. By the way, you don't have to have cerebral palsy to relate to my story. Any gay guy who doesn't feel they fit the mold or that they're fit enough — which, spoiler alert, is all gay men — can relate. I know it sounds corny, but I really hope this story helps people. This business is so f--ked up and arduous, it's such hell, that I cannot imagine doing anything that's not worthwhile or meaningful. That's why I'm here. Not to sell a story about some girl with magical bangs to ABC," O'Connell continued.