RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Crowns a Winner

It was always going to come down to this.

The season 11 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race went just about exactly as we expected it to, which is also just about exactly how it should have gone, resulting in the face-off we'd all been waiting for since the first time we saw that same spectacular face-off earlier this season.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache was the first queen to choose a lip sync rival, and she chose Brooke Lynn. Silky was then eliminated, and after A'Keria and Yvie had their moment, A'Keria was eliminated, leaving Yvie Oddly and Brooke Lynn Hytes to fight it out in the final lip sync to Lady Gaga's "Edge of Glory."

That's exactly what we all thought would and should happen, but from there, the winner was a bigger question, only because Yvie and Brooke Lynn were fairly equal in terms of reasons to win and reasons not to win.