by Lauren Piester | Fri., May. 31, 2019 6:00 AM
Hannah Brown who?
In an exclusive sneak peek of Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, Jed the musician gets a one-on-one date that appears to blow his mind just a little bit. Or a lot, to the point where it almost looks like he forgets what he's actually doing. Is he on a date, or is he playing basketball with two professional basketball players?
You see, Hannah has surprised Jed with a date with two of the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier. They're on the Celtics court wearing Celtics jerseys and Jed's just a little psyched and almost speechless while Hannah is having a grand old time.
"I am the queen. I am the basketball champion. I am a Celtic!" Hannah chants, showing off some impressive biceps.
She also gets a little bit of dating advice from Jaylen Brown, who tells her to find someone who makes her laugh and who accepts her for her flaws as well as her beauty, and we gotta say, that is some pretty good advice, sir.
The next episode takes the whole crew to Boston, where Jed and Hannah first visit the bar from Cheers before heading to play with the Celtics. They then head to Newport, Rhode Island, where 13 of the guys play a game of rugby that sends one of them to the hospital.
The synopsis also includes this intriguing portion:
"Later that night, two men go head-to-head and Hannah is caught in the middle. Who is telling the truth? Will she follow her heart or her head? As she heads into her next one-on-one date, still upset, her tall, handsome suitor provides the needed support and comfort. That night, they dance to the music of country star Jake Owen, who sings his hit song "Made For You," which leaves them to wonder if, indeed, they are a match. At an explosive cocktail party, two rivals take turns throwing each other under the bus, even as Hannah attempts to focus on her blossoming relationships. Will she keep both or will one make an early exit? The other men are left to wonder as Hannah walks out in frustration."
Consider us already waiting on our couch to watch that go down. Who wants to bet one of those guys is Luke P.?
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
