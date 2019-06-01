Shop Your June 2019 Horoscope!

by Katherine Riley | Sat., Jun. 1, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: June Horoscopes

It's June, and you know what that means? Time for a new monthly horoscope!

Say hello to your shadow side this June, notes our resident spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield. "Keep in mind that when you stand underneath the bright light, your shadow shrinks down to the size of your feet," she explains. "So if you catch your evil twin making decisions for you, shift position and so does the shadow. Manage angry words or they wind up managing you the next few weeks."

Getting Us movie vibes? Don't sweat it, we've got all sorts of goodies to keep June gloom at bay. Keep scrollin'...

E-Comm: June Horoscopes, Gemini

Gemini

Oh, the choices that tempt you this month will challenge you to pick between too many good things, my lovely twin. This would be an excellent time to invest in an oracle deck to help guide you to heartfelt choices rather than mind loops that leave you dizzy.

SHOP NOW: The Wild Unknown Animal Spirit Deck and Guidebook, $24 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: June Horoscopes, Cancer

Cancer

You've got an inspired new beginning this month, my tender crab. While the unfamiliar can cause a bit of anxiety, grab your best "dare to be seen" dress that helps you be noticed without you making a scene. Then watch while you steal the show almost effortlessly.

SHOP NOW: Gabriela Ruffled Maxi Dress, $160 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: June Horoscopes, Leo

Leo

Time to give credit rather than look for it, my proud lion. While you are wired to need the spotlight, this month you do best when you shine it on those you admire or love. Give them a gold medal or at least a gold medallion to go with your applause and watch it come right back to you.

SHOP NOW: Cosmic Balance Necklace, $38 at Alex and Ani

E-Comm: June Horoscopes, Virgo

Virgo

The shifts in your world are seismic but deep underground, my Venus-ruled one. Patience is required while the change travels up to the surface. You need a good pair of hiking boots to climb to the top of the heap—because there's some work ahead—but it comes with a beautiful view while you get there.

SHOP NOW: Danner Mountain Boots, $360 at Zappos

E-Comm: June Horoscopes, Libra

Libra

Ouch, my peace-loving Libra, this month is not easy for you, but there are rewards if you do the work. Harness those good ideas and put them down in writing, they are valuable indeed. Invest in a journal so you can write down your ideas for the masses. You'll be glad you did.

SHOP NOW: Zodiac Daily Journal, $14 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: June Horoscopes, Scorpio

Scorpio

While you excel at dark imaginings, this month most of what you fear never comes to pass. Find the softest yoga gear and take a class or two that brings down the fever pitch while you stretch away any knots you tied with your rich imagination.

SHOP NOW: Compose Wide Leg Pants, $79 at Athleta

E-Comm: June Horoscopes, Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Big change is your breakfast food, so the slow pace of the things this month can have you impatient and cranky if you aren't careful. You've come farther than it feels, but you could use a chill strategy while it unfolds.Grab a beach chair and umbrella and head to someplace wet or green to cool out while it all comes together.

SHOP NOW: Portable Lounge Chair & Tote, $33 at Amazon

E-Comm: June Horoscopes, Capricorn

Capricorn

Oh, my sure-footed one, you've got a treasure hunt this month with uncertainty in every step, and that irritates the structure-loving you. Help trust your intuitive self with a set of outrageously sexy lingerie to remind you to pick what feels good over what you "should" do. The results will exceed expectations this way, more than the predictable ever could.

SHOP NOW: Lovers + Friends Lace Bodysuit, $78 $51 at Revolve

E-Comm: June Horoscopes, Aquarius

Aquarius

The biggest challenge you have this month is managing the envy you stir in others. While things come easy for you, it's not as easy for everyone else. You need compassion more than judgement, so wear a heart every chance you get to help you stay connected to yours.

SHOP NOW: Commes des Garçons x Converse Chuck Taylor Sneaker, $135 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: June Horoscopes, Pisces

Pisces

You can trust what you feel and where you want to go this month, sweet fish. The challenge is to take the leap of faith. Do it in a new pair of sunglasses for the inspirational view and go for what you want. There's a world waiting once you do.

SHOP NOW: Coach 57mm Oversize Square Sunglasses, $175 $50 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: June Horoscopes, Aries

Aries

Patience, my fiery one, success is at hand. Don't storm the gates, they are swinging wide open if you pause a moment. Grab just the right belt to hold you tight and tug on it when impatience gets to you. It reminds you that it's all unfolding, so give it a chance to show you how big it can be. 

SHOP NOW: Tabby Stretch-Waist Belt, $68 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: June Horoscopes, Taurus

Taurus

Welcome to unconscious responses, like the kick when the doctor hits your kneecap in the right spot. Helps to know those pressure points, though. The retail therapy that's best for you this month is something with a cause behind it like Toms shoes. Give and receive is the ticket for you.

SHOP NOW: Toms Monica Platform Sandals, $80 $56 at Zappos

