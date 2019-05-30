The Big Little Lies Cast Talks the Magic of Meryl Streep

"It was the first day of shooting...and Reese was shooting a scene with her in a store, and she was hanging out on the sidewalk, and I walked up to say hi...and she turned to me and said, 'Meryl Streep is in there!'"

"It's pretty amazing to have the greatest actress of all time on the show that you're also on."

"She's just a master of her craft, and she still tries to improve herself as an actor and as a woman, and I think that's the most honorable act one can ever do."

Showrunner David E. Kelley says he was personally both "intimidated and liberated" by Meryl's presence.

"Intimidated because she's Meryl Streep, and that bar is set very very high, and liberated because you want season two to be new, different, and better, and when you have an addition like Meryl Streep entering the equation, that gives you a leg up," he says.

Season two certainly gets a leg up from Meryl, from what we've seen so far. But stay tuned for more on that tomorrow.

Big Little Lies season two premieres Sunday, June 9 on HBO.