Katy Perry Returns With ''Never Really Over'' and It's Totally Groovy

Katy Perry is giving the people what they want.

The singer is back and better than ever with her new single, "Never Really Over," nearly two years after the release of her album Witness. Gone is the edgy persona that she birthed during her Witness era and in it's place is a floral, hippie-esque Katy with flowing red hair.

Like the song, Katy's new look and overall vibe truly speaks volumes to the growth she's experienced since the widely-panned release of Witness. Last year, she revealed that she suffered "situational depression" because the " public didn't react in the way I had expected to."

Now, the 34-year-old is singing about self-love and positivity. At the Katy Perry x YouTube event Perry told the audience, "It's really just a song about the choices we have in life; to take steps forward or backwards. And how your mind is extremely powerful and how if you don't take those steps forward, as hard as they may be, you can take a step backwards into a loop that you don't love, so it's kind of about that."