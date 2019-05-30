Apple, Psalm, Poet, Oh My! Revisiting Hollywood's Most Unique Kid Names

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 30, 2019 1:31 PM

In need of a standout name for your newborn? Look no further than Hollywood. 

After all, celebrity parents have been known to give their kids some pretty standout names, as evidenced by the last two decades. From Gwyneth Paltrowand Chris Martin's unforgettable choice of Apple for their first child back in 2004 to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's recent moniker for their newborn son, Psalm West, the stars have expanded the boundaries of what is possible in the kid naming department. 

From beloved movie characters to the Bible, famous parents have seemingly drawn inspiration for their chosen names from virtually every aspect of life. 

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Name Baby No. 4

One source told E! News that Psalm, which means "song" in Hebrew and is part of the Bible, "was chosen by Kanye and is a representation of their spirituality." The source explained, "It was a very important to him, and Kim wanted the name to have a significance that held a true representation of their family, so she agreed on the name."

A second source shared, "The name Psalm was very important to Kanye and where he is spiritually...He presented it to Kim and she thought about it and ultimately agreed."

While fans might not agree on every celeb's name choice, it typically has a special reference for the new parents. Revisit some of the most unforgettably unique celebrity kid names in E!'s gallery here

