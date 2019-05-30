by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 30, 2019 1:12 PM
Some things never change, but David Toborowsky's relationship with wife Annie Suwan has.
The 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk stars sat down with E! News to give fans an update on where things stand now.
"We have a lot of fun, we laugh, we joke, we travel. Life right now is transition. There are some changes that are coming that I'm not going to say yet, you'll have to see, but as far as our life between each other, I couldn't be any happier. I feel blessed that God put somebody in my life that will make the second half even better."
When David and Annie had cameras chronicling their every move, Annie had conflict with David's kids on the regular. Now? It's better.
"With his kids right now, I think we're getting better because when I have time and we have time, we try to spend more time with them to get more connection. We want to be happy and we try," Annie said.
She said they hang out together, shop, go for coffee and David said they bond over Annie's hot pots.
On the flip side, the couple just spent time with Annie's family in Thailand.
"We try to spend time with both families," Annie said.
As for the other couples who got famous via 90 Day Fiancé, David said they do think some aren't great for the brand.
"It's not giving the show, it's giving themselves," David said about some couples, but refused to name names.
Click play on the video above to hear what they think about Colt and Larissa.
90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk airs Mondays on TLC.
